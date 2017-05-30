Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ronaldo: ‘Humility not always good’

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has said that ‘too much humility is not good’ as his team prepare to take on Juventus in the final of the Champions League.

Real Madrid will have the chance to become the first side to successfully defend the European Cup in the modern era when they take on Italian champions Juventus in the final of the competition in Cardiff on June 3.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Ronaldo has branded Juventus “an excellent team”, but the Portuguese has insisted that Real Madrid “are going to win” the showpiece event in Wales.

“On the day of the game there is going to be a lot of nerves and I prefer not to think much about the final,” Ronaldo told Real Madrid TV. “Too much humility isn’t good, we have to prove our character and who is the best.

“They are an excellent team but so are we, I have the feeling that we are going to play a great game and we are going to win. The final is won by scoring goals.

“We were very reassured to win the league and now we have a unique opportunity. We are in an extraordinary moment.”

Ronaldo, 32, has scored 10 times in 12 Champions League appearances this season.

The post Ronaldo: ‘Humility not always good’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.