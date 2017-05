Madrid, Spain | AFP | Real Madrid won their 33rd La Liga title and first for five years as Cristiano Ronaldo’s 40th goal of the season helped seal a 2-0 win at Malaga on Sunday.Ronaldo got Madrid off to the perfect start after just two minutes before Karim Benzema’s close range finish sealed the title 10 minutes into the second-half.

Madrid beat out Barcelona at the top of the table by three points as the Catalans’ come-from-behind 4-2 victory over Eibar in outgoing coach Luis Enrique’s last home game in charge wasn’t enough for a third straight title.