Ronaldo makes Ballon D’Or prediction – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Sports


Ronaldo makes Ballon D'Or prediction
Former Brazilian striker, Ronaldo considers both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to be “fantastic,” but is tipping the Real Madrid star to net another Ballon d'Or in 2017. The legendary Brazilian striker was named World Player of the Year on three …
