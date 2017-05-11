Ronaldo: We knew a goal would kill Atletico Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo believes the strength of Real Madrid’s squad was decisive as his team beat Atletico 4-2 on aggregate in the Champions League semi-final.
The home side were 2-0 up inside 16 minutes after a Saul Niguez bullet header and a penalty from Antoine Griezmann cut the defending champions’ 3-0 first-leg lead to a single goal.
But Isco hit back just before half-time, and Zinedine Zidane’s men saw out the rest of the game to set up a June 3 final against Juventus in Cardiff.
“Everything can happen, but I see the team well, we are strong. The players are very good, both those who play more and less often.”
Atletico manager Diego insisted he was proud of his players, despite defeat.
“It was an extraordinary game and there was great quality on show from so many players in our team.
” It’s a shame we can’t clone players like (Diego) Godin or Gabi, as they give their life to this club”
“It was a Champions League semi-final against a great opponent and they made things difficult for us in their stadium, but our team demonstrated why we have been competing the way we have for so many years.
“We believed we could do it and we were close to winning the tie.
