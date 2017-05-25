Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rooney left out of latest England squad – ESPN FC

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN FC

Rooney left out of latest England squad
ESPN FC
Steve Nicol assesses the long-term implications of Wayne Rooney being left off England's squad for their upcoming matches. Wayne Rooney and Manchester United raise the Europa League trophy following their 2-0 victory over Ajax. In what could be Wayne …
Gareth Southgate: It would be 'inconceivable' to omit Marcus Rashford from the England squadIrish Independent
Wayne Rooney left out of England squad – FAVanguard
5 questions for Gareth Southgate after England manager names squad for Scotland and France clashesMirror.co.uk
Washington Post –Daily Mail –BBC Sport –Goal.com
all 116 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.