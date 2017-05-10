Rooney Not Ready To Leave United

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has reiterated that he still wants to remain at the club next season.

The England international has not played a vital role for United this season, taking the back seat since Mourinho took charge at the club.

Rooney has been linked with joining the MLS and clubs in China, with his former club Everton also interested, but he does not want to leave.

“Of course you want to play every game. I’ve had to try to take my chance when called upon. I try to do my best for the team,” he told a news conference ahead of the Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo.

“I’ve been at this club for 13 years; of course I want to play football. Here? Of course.

“The more I can play, the better for me and the more I can help team. I haven’t thrown my toys out of the pram but I do want to play to help the team.

“Football changes. You have different challenges in your career. I would like to play more but I’ve tried to help the team on and off pitch.”

