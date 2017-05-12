Manager Ronald Koeman gives little away about Ross Barkley’s Everton future – Irish Independent
Irish Independent
Manager Ronald Koeman gives little away about Ross Barkley's Everton future
Everton manager Ronald Koeman refused to be drawn on what the future holds for Ross Barkley despite the midfielder proving to be the matchwinner in their final home game of the season. The Toffees boss has warned the 23-year-old he has until next …
Ross Barkley gives Everton fans and Ronald Koeman reminder of what they would miss with winner against Watford
Ross Barkley's winner against Watford could be farewell gift to Everton
Barkley winner shows what Everton could be missing
