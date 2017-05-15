Rotary Targets 200 Households For Empowerment

By Amina Alhassan, Abuja

The Rotary Club of Abuja Wuse 2, District 9125 Nigeria has revealed plans to empower 200 households in Abuja communities this year.

This was disclosed by the club’s President, Rotn.Prince Igho Sadjere while briefing the press on Friday as he unveiled activities for the incoming Rotary year 2017 to acquaint the public of its roadmap for the year.

He revealed that the club, also called The Mayors, has, since its charter, planned and executed successful projects and charity events within and outside Abuja. It has also been able to impact communities through some of its projects including provision of full scholarships to secondary school students, donations of educational materials to pupils, payment of hospital bills for the less privileged, among other laudable projects.

Sadjere also mentioned that the Rotary Year, which has its theme ‘’Rotary Making A Difference’’, are more determined to make a lasting difference in communities. He revealed that among other events, plans are being made for hosting an Empowerment and Fundraising Cocktail which will come up on 27th August 2017.

‘’We are giving 200 households start-off grants, which, in each of these houses, there is an average of 3-5 persons. That makes it almost 1000 persons we are targeting at Anguwan Biri and some other communities. We will be carrying this out with the support of our partners like Peace at Heart Humanitarian Foundation, Churchill Foundation and some other NGOs. Social work is humanitarian work, therefore we need the support of every spirited Nigerian for us to make these great projects succeed.

Nigerians need us, and it will be wrong for us to just fold our hands and allow the government to do every thing,’’ he stressed.

