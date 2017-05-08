“Roti” Olu Jacobs, Joke Sylva, Kunle Afolayan attend movie premiere – Pulse Nigeria
|
"Roti" Olu Jacobs, Joke Sylva, Kunle Afolayan attend movie premiere
Pulse Nigeria
The premiere of Kunle Afolayan's psychological thriller "Roti." debuted as part of the Lagos at 50 celebration. Published: 7 minutes ago , Refreshed: 2 minutes ago; Adedayo Adesanya. Print; eMail. search. Image. Roti movie premiere …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!