Rough times await fake certificate holders as vetting framework launched
The Star, Kenya
Rough times await fake certificate holders as vetting framework launched
Holders of fake degrees and diploma certificates will soon have it rough as a framework to crackdown on these has been launched. The Kenya National Qualifications Authority will roll out a national qualifications framework to counter-check academic …
