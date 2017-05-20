Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rouhani Wins Iran’s Presidential Election With 23.5 Million Votes

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has won the country’s presidential election with some 57 percent of the total votes, the country’s Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmanifazli said on Saturday.

“Of some 41.2 million total votes cast, Rouhani got 23.5 … and won the election,” Rahmanifazli said in remarks carried live by state TV. Rouhani’s hardline rival Ebrahim Raisi got 15.8 million votes, he said.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

 

 

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng                                                          

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Rouhani Wins Iran’s Presidential Election With 23.5 Million Votes appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.