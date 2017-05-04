Pages Navigation Menu

Rousing Welcome for President Akufo-Addo in Togo

Peace FM Online

Rousing Welcome for President Akufo-Addo in Togo
Peace FM Online
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday arrived in the Togolese capital, Lome to a rousing welcome from residents, at the commencement of his three-day visit to the country. President Akufo-Addo, who made the trip to Togo by road, was met at …

