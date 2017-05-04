Rousing Welcome for President Akufo-Addo in Togo – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
Rousing Welcome for President Akufo-Addo in Togo
Peace FM Online
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday arrived in the Togolese capital, Lome to a rousing welcome from residents, at the commencement of his three-day visit to the country. President Akufo-Addo, who made the trip to Togo by road, was met at …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!