Royal staff called to Buckingham Palace for ’emergency meeting’ – New Zealand Herald

Posted on May 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Royal staff called to Buckingham Palace for 'emergency meeting'
New Zealand Herald
The 'highly unsual' meeting at Buckingham Palace has sparked fevered talk about an imminent announcement concerning the Queen or her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. Photo/Getty Images. Speculation amongst Buckingham Palace staff was rampant …

