RRS arrest Slot’s driver for stealing phones – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
RRS arrest Slot's driver for stealing phones
The Nation Newspaper
A driver with Slot Nigeria, a phone retail giant, has been arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) for allegedly stealing mobile phones and laptops worth N5.95 million. Olumide Babajide reportedly diverted the goods to Kaduna State, …
Slot driver arrested after eloping with N5.95 million worth of phones
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!