Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

RRS arrest Slot’s driver for stealing phones – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

RRS arrest Slot's driver for stealing phones
The Nation Newspaper
A driver with Slot Nigeria, a phone retail giant, has been arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) for allegedly stealing mobile phones and laptops worth N5.95 million. Olumide Babajide reportedly diverted the goods to Kaduna State, …
Slot driver arrested after eloping with N5.95 million worth of phonesPremium Times

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.