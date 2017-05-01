RRS Arrests Fake Police Officer In Oshodi
The operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a man for impersonating Nigerian Police and extorting people in Oshodi. The suspect, Gregory Anyasodo, 47, from Owerri North, Imo State was arrested on Thursday after stealing N125,000 from one of his victims, a trader in Oshodi. The unsuspecting victim, Mrs. […]
