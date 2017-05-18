Pages Navigation Menu

RSS arrests teacher for having s*x with with 4 Secondary school boys in Lagos

Posted on May 18, 2017

A 39 year-old man identified as, Victor Akagha, a native of Owerri in Imo state, have been arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command, for sleeping with 4 secondary school boys and luring into gay relationship. According to a statement released by RRS, Victor who lives in Lagos, was …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

