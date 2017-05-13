Rudisha returns, Ugandans Chemutai and Chelangat run in Shanghai

SHANGHAI Diamond League

2.40pm

800m

Rudisha



2.45pm

3000m Steeplechase

Peruth Chemutai

3.20pm

5000m

Mercyline Chelangat

Double Olympic champion David Rudisha is one of four Kenyan track stars set to take centre stage at the Shanghai Diamond League meeting Saturday May 13, when many of the greatest distance runners in the world will be stretching their legs in pursuit of early season points.

Rudisha was fifth on his Shanghai debut 12 months ago and the 800m world record holder is relishing the chance to make amends as he takes on fellow-Kenyan Olympic finalists Ferguson Cheruiyot and Alfred Kipketer, plus Polish pair Adam Kszczot and Marcin Lewandowski.