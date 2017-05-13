Rudisha returns, Ugandans Chemutai and Chelangat run in Shanghai
SHANGHAI Diamond League
2.40pm
800m
Rudisha
2.45pm
3000m Steeplechase
Peruth Chemutai
3.20pm
5000m
Mercyline Chelangat
Double Olympic champion David Rudisha is one of four Kenyan track stars set to take centre stage at the Shanghai Diamond League meeting Saturday May 13, when many of the greatest distance runners in the world will be stretching their legs in pursuit of early season points.
Rudisha was fifth on his Shanghai debut 12 months ago and the 800m world record holder is relishing the chance to make amends as he takes on fellow-Kenyan Olympic finalists Ferguson Cheruiyot and Alfred Kipketer, plus Polish pair Adam Kszczot and Marcin Lewandowski.
The post Rudisha returns, Ugandans Chemutai and Chelangat run in Shanghai appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.
This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:
