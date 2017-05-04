Rukky Sanda Flashes Undies For Eniola Badmus [PICS]

Nigerian top fashionista, Rukky Sanda stepped out in a dazzling Aso Ebi gown from House of Khareed for the burial ceremony of Eniola Badmus late dad which was held days ago in Lagos. The Nollywood stunner, who got an epic face beat from Bare to Beauty made head turn in her sheer dress which showed …

