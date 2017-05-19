Rumble in Lagos: Tinubu faces Holyfield May 25
By Joe Apu
FORMER undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, Evander Holy- field is expected to arrive Nigeria on May 23 ahead of Lagos Charity Boxing Bout slated for May 25, 2017 against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as part of the cel- ebrations of Lagos at 50.
The Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, NBB
of C led by its president, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo and the promoters of the event ACI Entertainment stated in a media conference held in Surulere, Lagos yesterday that arrangement for the encounter had been con- cluded with the two gladia- tors ready to rumble.
According to ACI Enter- tainment president, Wale Adeniyi, the anticipated boxing will go down in his- tory as one of the biggest boxing events in Nigeria
as it was meant to help revive professional boxing in Nigeria with Holyfield playing a more prominent role in the sport.
“Boxing was one of the most popular leisure activ- ity in Nigeria during the immediate post-WW11 era up until 1970’s. Back then, many of our sporting stars were championship-caliber boxers. Given that his- torical boxing background, ACI Entertainment feels its
only fitting and appropri- ate to start the process by bringing the five times heavy weight champion, Evander Holyfield on board as a partner”.
Affirming on why Lagos should be the first point
of call, he said “Lagos is Nigeria’s largest city and the economic epicenter of Africa. This is our own input to the Lagos at 50
anniversary celebration. This event is the first in the series of many and I will just say people should watch out for our two con- tinent boxing reality shows coming soon.
The event would be refereed by Nobel Laure- ate, Prof. Wole Soyinka. Put together in partnership with ACI’s sister company, Bishop Entertainment, the
historic event will hold on May 25 at the Eko Atlantic City.
The organisers have announced that the charity- focused event “is aimed at bringing world attention to some health-related issues in Africa, and will focus on cases such as Autism in Children, Breast Cancer, Mental Illness and HIV/ AIDS, River Blindness.”
