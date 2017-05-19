Rumble in Lagos: Tinubu faces Holyfield May 25

By Joe Apu

FORMER undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, Evander Holy- field is expected to arrive Nigeria on May 23 ahead of Lagos Charity Boxing Bout slated for May 25, 2017 against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as part of the cel- ebrations of Lagos at 50.

The Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, NBB

of C led by its president, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo and the promoters of the event ACI Entertainment stated in a media conference held in Surulere, Lagos yesterday that arrangement for the encounter had been con- cluded with the two gladia- tors ready to rumble.

According to ACI Enter- tainment president, Wale Adeniyi, the anticipated boxing will go down in his- tory as one of the biggest boxing events in Nigeria

as it was meant to help revive professional boxing in Nigeria with Holyfield playing a more prominent role in the sport.

“Boxing was one of the most popular leisure activ- ity in Nigeria during the immediate post-WW11 era up until 1970’s. Back then, many of our sporting stars were championship-caliber boxers. Given that his- torical boxing background, ACI Entertainment feels its