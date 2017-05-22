Rumour Has it SegWit Will be Activated On The Bitcoin Network Soon

Bitcoin users still hold out hope Segregated Witness will be activated on the network. it seems highly unlikely that will happen at this point. An alleged chat log on the Internet confirms SegWit will get activated soon, though. However, a lot of people rightfully seem unconvinced by this information. It appears this information should not … Continue reading Rumour Has it SegWit Will be Activated On The Bitcoin Network Soon

The post Rumour Has it SegWit Will be Activated On The Bitcoin Network Soon appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

