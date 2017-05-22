Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rumour Has it SegWit Will be Activated On The Bitcoin Network Soon

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Bitcoin users still hold out hope Segregated Witness will be activated on the network. it seems highly unlikely that will happen at this point. An alleged chat log on the Internet confirms SegWit will get activated soon, though. However, a lot of people rightfully seem unconvinced by this information. It appears this information should not … Continue reading Rumour Has it SegWit Will be Activated On The Bitcoin Network Soon

The post Rumour Has it SegWit Will be Activated On The Bitcoin Network Soon appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.