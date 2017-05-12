Runtown releases lyric video for new single titled “For Life”

Still basking in the euphoria of the huge success of his last single ‘Mad Over You’, Nigerian popstar, Runtown is back with his first official song of the year 2017.

The new song is titled ‘For Life’ produced by Krizbeatz and it”s already been certified a monster hit by music industry critics and pundits who have listen to it.

According to Runtown, ‘It takes a lot of time to make classic songs and I’m glad I’ve put in the time for my fans to enjoy only the best sound from me and that’s why we put out the song with a Lyrics video so my fans can truly feel and understand every word of the song’.

The Eric Many frontline act has enjoyed a remarkable year with multi million naira endorsement deals,sold out concerts and tours all over the world.

The post Runtown releases lyric video for new single titled “For Life” appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

