Russia 2018 World Cup: No team can stop Eagles – Ladipo

By Ayomide Jayeoba

THE President-General of the Nigerian Football Supporters’ Club (NFSC), Dr. Rafiu Ladipo has ex- pressed confidence that the Super Eagles are on course for their sixth World Cup appearance, adding that no obstacle can stand on their way to Russia.

Ladipo who was impressed with the Super Eagles new found win- ning mentality under coach Gernot Rohr in a chat with Daily SunSports said the Eagles are on the right track qualifying for the 2018 World Cup having started the qualifying campaign brightly.

“No doubt about it, the Super Eagles will qualify for the World Cup, we are leading the table and there is no way any team can stop us. Be it Cameroon, Algeria or Zambia, they can’t come into this country and beat us. So we are already on the right track qualifying for the World Cup,” he confidently said.

The Super Eagles lead their group with six points after winning 2-1 away in Zambia and 3-1 over Alge- ria in Uyo. They are four points above eternal rivals Cameroon whom they engage in a double header clash in August.

Ladipo also showered