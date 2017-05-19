Russia condemns US coalition strikes on Syrian forces as ‘unacceptable

The Russian Government has condemned the strikes by the US-led coalition against Syrian forces as “unacceptable”, according to reports from the state media, after the bombing of pro-government troops. “Such actions that were carried out against the Syrian armed forces… this is completely unacceptable, this is a breach of Syrian sovereignty,” deputy foreign minister Gennady …

The post Russia condemns US coalition strikes on Syrian forces as ‘unacceptable appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

