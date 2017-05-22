Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Russia faces complete ban from 2018 Winter Paralympics over doping scandal – The Guardian

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Russia faces complete ban from 2018 Winter Paralympics over doping scandal
The Guardian
The ski jumping venue for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang: Russia is facing a Paralympics ban over it doping scandal. Photograph: Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images. Russia doping scandal …
Russia will have no presence at World Para Athletics Championships and could face Winter Paralympics banTelegraph.co.uk

all 21 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.