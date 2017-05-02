Russian oil output declines, almost at global pact target
Russian oil production edged down to 11.00 million barrels per day (bpd) in April from 11.05 million bpd in March, just short of full compliance with the targets of a global deal to cut oil output, Energy Ministry data showed on Tuesday. The Organization of the Petroleum Producing Countries with Russia and other leading oil producers […]
