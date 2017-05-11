Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Russian photographer in Oval Office raises security breach fears – The Sydney Morning Herald

Posted on May 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Sydney Morning Herald

Russian photographer in Oval Office raises security breach fears
The Sydney Morning Herald
A photographer for a Russian state-owned news agency was allowed into the Oval Office on Wednesday during President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian diplomats, a level of access that was criticised by former US intelligence officials as a potential …
With Awkward Timing, Trump Meets Top Russian OfficialNew York Times
Trump is getting closer to collusion with Russia — in SyriaWashington Post
Donald Trump meets Russia foreign minister amid James Comey controversyEconomic Times
The Australian Financial Review –BBC News –New York Daily News –The Guardian
all 499 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.