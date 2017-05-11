Pages Navigation Menu

Russia’s Largest Online Retailer Ulmart Plans To Accept Bitcoin In September of 2017

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Russia and bitcoin have never been best friends by any means. Local regulators still feel Bitcoin and cryptocurrency pose a threat. However, it looks like the tide is slowly turning in favor of Bitcoin. Ulmart, the country’s largest online retailer, will soon start accepting Bitcoin payments. That is a major validation for the popular cryptocurrency … Continue reading Russia’s Largest Online Retailer Ulmart Plans To Accept Bitcoin In September of 2017

The post Russia's Largest Online Retailer Ulmart Plans To Accept Bitcoin In September of 2017 appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC.

Hello. Add your message here.