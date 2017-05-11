Russia’s Largest Online Retailer Ulmart Plans To Accept Bitcoin In September of 2017

Russia and bitcoin have never been best friends by any means. Local regulators still feel Bitcoin and cryptocurrency pose a threat. However, it looks like the tide is slowly turning in favor of Bitcoin. Ulmart, the country’s largest online retailer, will soon start accepting Bitcoin payments. That is a major validation for the popular cryptocurrency … Continue reading Russia’s Largest Online Retailer Ulmart Plans To Accept Bitcoin In September of 2017

