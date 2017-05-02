Merkel presses Putin over anti-gay purge in Chechnya – The Guardian
The Guardian
Merkel presses Putin over anti-gay purge in Chechnya
The Guardian
Angela Merkel has urged Vladimir Putin to investigate reports of the torture and persecution of gay men in Chechnya and to ensure the safety of LGBT people across the region. The German chancellor, making her first visit to Russia for two years, in a …
