Ruto blames governors for unga crisis as Likoni crowd protests shortage – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Ruto blames governors for unga crisis as Likoni crowd protests shortage
The Star, Kenya
Likoni residents on Friday forced DP William Ruto to address the maize crisis that has hit the country over the past few weeks. While addressing a rally at Caltex grounds, Ruto was shouted down by crowds chanting "unga". The DP blamed governors in the …
DP Ruto blasts NASA as Jubilee steps up raid on Coast
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!