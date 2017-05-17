Ruto gave money for my downfall, ‘angry’ Kabogo claims, maintains support for Uhuru – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Ruto gave money for my downfall, 'angry' Kabogo claims, maintains support for Uhuru
The Star, Kenya
Deputy President William Ruto with Kiambu Governor William Kabogo at Royal Media studios ahead of the latter's interview on May 16, 2017. /COURTESY. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. William Kabogo has accused the DP of giving out …
