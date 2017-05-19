Rwanda Parliament Votes 4th EALA Members – KT Press
|
KT Press
|
Rwanda Parliament Votes 4th EALA Members
KT Press
The Rwandan Parliament has concluded elections for the 9 members that will represent Rwanda in the 4th East African Legislative Assembly. Of the 9 members, 4 hail from the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) Inkotanyi coalition while the Liberal Party (PL …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!