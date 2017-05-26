Rwanda Ranks Highly on Africa Visa Openness Index – RwandaEye
Rwanda Ranks Highly on Africa Visa Openness Index
According to the Africa Visa Openness Index that Rwanda processes over 90,000 eVisas a year for 95% of visitors; only 5% of visitors go to an Embassy. You are about to set off on a trip to another African country. Suitcases are packed, accommodation is …
