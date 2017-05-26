Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rwanda Ranks Highly on Africa Visa Openness Index – RwandaEye

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


RwandaEye

Rwanda Ranks Highly on Africa Visa Openness Index
RwandaEye
According to the Africa Visa Openness Index that Rwanda processes over 90,000 eVisas a year for 95% of visitors; only 5% of visitors go to an Embassy. You are about to set off on a trip to another African country. Suitcases are packed, accommodation is …
Africa 'is not poor, we are stealing its wealth'News24
Liberia's Foreign Minister Opines 54th Anniversary Of Africa Day 'Important Milestone'Global News Network
Africa Day: It is time to take stockThe Point
New Era –AllAfrica.com –Coastweek –Citizen
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.