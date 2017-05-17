Rwanda regulator fines MTN Rwanda $8.5 mln over external IT hub – Reuters Africa
|
Reuters Africa
|
Rwanda regulator fines MTN Rwanda $8.5 mln over external IT hub
Reuters Africa
KIGALI (Reuters) – Rwanda's telecom industry regulator has fined MTN Rwanda, a division of South Africa's MTN Group 7 billion francs ($8.5 million) for running its IT services outside the country in breach of its licence. The regulator said in a ruling …
MTN faces US$8.5m fine over licence breaches in Rwanda
MTN hit by regulatory fine in Rwanda
