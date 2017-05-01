Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ryan Seacrest Announced as Kelly Ripa’s New Co-Host on ABC’s ‘LIVE’ TV Show

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ryan Seacrest has been revealed as Kelly Ripa‘s new co-host for LIVE almost exactly a year after Michael Strahan‘s departure. Ryan and Kelly took to their social media pages to make the announcement Our #LiveKellyCohost @RyanSeacrest!!! Welcome to the family! #KellyandRyan #RyanSeacrest #seacrest #TuneinToLive A post shared by LIVE with Kelly (@livekelly) on May 1, 2017 at 6:17am […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.