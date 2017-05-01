Ryan Seacrest Announced as Kelly Ripa’s New Co-Host on ABC’s ‘LIVE’ TV Show

Ryan Seacrest has been revealed as Kelly Ripa‘s new co-host for LIVE almost exactly a year after Michael Strahan‘s departure. Ryan and Kelly took to their social media pages to make the announcement Our #LiveKellyCohost @RyanSeacrest!!! Welcome to the family! #KellyandRyan #RyanSeacrest #seacrest #TuneinToLive A post shared by LIVE with Kelly (@livekelly) on May 1, 2017 at 6:17am […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

