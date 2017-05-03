S. African jailed for life in Cambodia for trafficking cocaine

A Cambodian court on Tuesday convicted a South African man of cross-border drug trafficking and sentenced him to life imprisonment, according to a verdict. Jacobus Dawie Botha, 30, was arrested at Phnom Penh International Airport on Sept. 23, 2016 for trafficking 587 gm of cocaine into Cambodia. The man swallowed drugs (hiding drugs in his…

The post S. African jailed for life in Cambodia for trafficking cocaine appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

