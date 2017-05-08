S-East govs move to tackle power, economic challenges

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—GOVERNORS of South-East geo-political zone, yesterday, rose from their meeting in Enugu, resolving to apply better strategies in providing adequate power supply that will ignite greater economic activities in the zone.

They invited the former Minister of Power and CEO of Geometrics Power Limited, Prof. Barth Nnaji, to see how the zone could harness geometrics power plant in Abia state to boost power supply in the zone.

The governors also disclosed that they will soon meet with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, to ascertain its challenges and know how power distribution could be improved in the area.

Governor of Ebonyi state and Chairman South East Governors Forum, Chief David Umahi, who briefed newsmen shortly after the meeting, also disclosed that they are consulting the Bank of Agriculture, BoA, for benefits derivable from the bank but noted that BoA is not happy that there is not much fund to be harnessed from the financial institution.

Umahi however said much of the anchor borrowers will come from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The governors announced the composition of 10- man economic team which comprised Prof. Barth Nnaji, former presidential Economic Adviser, Prof. Osita Ogbu and eight others that were selected two from each of the five states in the zone.

Umahi said that the South East Economic Integration agenda is on course, noting that when it’s effort at improving power supply is achieved, it will help spur it’s railway, cement production and other economic and industrial programmes.

