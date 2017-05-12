S-East PDP not deterred by defection of members to APC —Umahi

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI — THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-East zone, yesterday, said it was neither worried nor deterred by the decision of some members to join the the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Addressing newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Enugu, the South-East zonal chairman of the PDP, Mr Austin Umahi, who stressed that the development was not a serious issue expressed optimism that the party would reclaim the remaining two states of Imo and Anambra come 2019 general elections.

The South-East chairman of the PDP wondered why an 83-year-old former governor and another former governor in Enugu state could decide to defect to the APC, if not for selfish interests and a mark of ingratitude to the party on whose platform they won elections and served their people for eight years.

He commended the PDP governors of Ebonyi, Abia and Enugu states for their contributions towards providing democracy dividends to their people, in terms of infrastructure and human capital development, stressing that no APC or APGA governor within the South-East zone can compete with the accomplishments and record-breaking achievements of the PDP states within the zone.

Umahi, further stressed that the South-East had no regrets voting for the PDP in the last general elections, adding that Nigerians were already fed up with the style, policy somersault and propaganda-like system of administration of the APC-led government. He expressed optimism that the APC would be voted out of power come 2019.

The PDP chieftain who further described the APC as an association of confused persons noted that the PDP would in 2019 occupy Aso rock villa to the expectations of all Nigerians both in the country and Diaspora.

“We are not deterred by the defection within the party. It is not a serious issue of discourse. I have traversed all the states within the zone and it is now clear that the PDP has taken over the South East. The governors within the zone are performing; democracy has been rebranded as it is no longer cock and bull story. If you go to Ebonyi, Enugu and Abia states, you will discover massive road construction works that are ongoing. Ebonyi is gradually becoming like the Dubai of the South East. In Abia 25 roads construction work are ongoing.

“Ibos are being marginalized and that issue must be addressed. South east have no regret for voting PDP in 2015; Aso rock is our possession and we will repossess it. Will Imo people ever boast with the type of government in Imo? The answer is no; people want to see what’s on ground and not propaganda. Anambra people will spring surprises; that type of political marriage is over in Anambra; we are positioned and strategized to move the country forward”.

The post S-East PDP not deterred by defection of members to APC —Umahi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

