SA loses R7bn in water each year, says Mokonyane
Citizen
SA loses R7bn in water each year, says Mokonyane
Citizen
A burst water pipe at the corner of Commissioner street and Polly Sreets in Johannesburg, 13 September 2013 which left most of the businesses without water in the area. Picture: Nigel Sibanda. Many dams are at satisfactory levels, although North West, …
Interventions under way to mitigate Western Cape drought crisis
National, provincial govts vow to ensure taps don't run dry
