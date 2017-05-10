Hlaudi Motsoeneng to face disciplinary hearing – News24
Hlaudi Motsoeneng to face disciplinary hearing
News24
Cape Town – Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng's disciplinary hearing, stemming from the findings former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela made against him, is set to start next Wednesday. There would also be a parallel disciplinary process relating to …
SABC low staff morale likened to a military base
SABC interim board conducts internal probe
Motsoeneng's disciplinary hearing set to start on Wednesday
