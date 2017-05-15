SABC slams reports of TV licences for phones – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
SABC slams reports of TV licences for phones
Independent Online
Johannesburg – The SABC has hit back at reports that it wants the public to pay for watching TV on their mobile devices like cellphones and computers, saying it was a misconception and untrue. The national broadcaster said it wanted to relook at how a …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!