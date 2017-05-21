Pages Navigation Menu

Sacked Middlesbrough Manager Aitor Karanka Hoping To Stay In England

Former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has told Goals on Sunday he wants to continue his managerial career in England. 

Karanka, who has been linked to the manager’s job of Wolves in the Championship, says he is keen not to rush into a decision and make the right personal choice ahead of the 2017/18 season.

“I said when I left Middlesbrough I would like to stay in England,” he said.

“I know this football and Spanish football. I have been involved in this football and enjoying it so I would like to stay here.

“I need to take the right step. When I went to Middlesbrough I thought it was a perfect first step. At the time I showed I did it right. Now I need to do it right again but, again, I would like to be here in England.”

