SACP: Serve the people, not the party – Zuma must resign
Eyewitness News
The SACP has told members that they must stay clear of political patronage and factionalism within the party or the tripartite alliance and reiterated calls for Zuma's resignation. The SACP's Western Cape congress underway in Cape Town. Picture: Xolani …
Cronin to fight corruption from inside rather than step down
