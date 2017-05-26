Sad News! Kwara United Defender, Azeez Saka Slump & Dies During Team Traning

Nigerian Professional Football League side Kwara United have been hit with an extreme blow on Friday morning, May 26, 2017, after the tragic death of Azeez Saka.

According to reports, the defender slumped and died in training at the Kwara state stadium complex and kicked the bucket while endeavours were been made to revive his life, in what has been a black Friday for the country’s football

Former Nigeria U20 and Kwara United coach, John Obuh additionally affirmed the player’s demise. Obuh said the Nigeria National League (NNL) team have cancelled training till Monday as a sign of regard for the deceased.

