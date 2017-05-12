Pages Navigation Menu

Sad! Nigerian Navy Officials Shots 2 Guys Who Went For Employment At Warri Refinery Dead (Graphic Photos)

According to a report shared by Udoka,youths of Ekpan and Iffie who went for employment were gunned allegedly gunned down by officers of Nigerian Navy.He wrote

‘Ekpan and Iffie Youths who went for employment gunned down by Nigerian Navy at Warri Refinery’

