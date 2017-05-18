Pages Navigation Menu

Saidi Balogun confirms Moji Olaiya’s sudden death – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on May 18, 2017


Saidi Balogun confirms Moji Olaiya's sudden death
Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun has confirmed the death of his friend and colleague Moji Olaiya who passed on this morning in Canada. Speaking to our correspondent on the telephone, Balogun said he is still in shock at the passing away of Olaiya.
