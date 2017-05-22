Saidi Balogun Postpones 50th Birthday Party To Honor 3 Nollywood Actors Who Died Recently

Veteran Yoruba Actor, Saidi Balogun turned 50 of recent and he planned to throw a 4-day celebration starting from today, May 22 up until 25th of May, 2017. But the actor has now postponed the celebrations till July 4th in honour of his three colleagues who recently died. In his words; ‘the postponement is in …

The post Saidi Balogun Postpones 50th Birthday Party To Honor 3 Nollywood Actors Who Died Recently appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

