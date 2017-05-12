Salary fraud: Benue govt adopts table payment of salaries – Vanguard
MAKURDI—Benue State government would commence the table payment of workers' salaries to check cases of fraud as well as ascertain the actual workforce in the state civil service. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Gov Samuel Ortom.
