‘Salon Talk’ With 1-Year-Old Jayde Goes Viral – NBCNews.com
NBCNews.com
'Salon Talk' With 1-Year-Old Jayde Goes Viral
Kerry Robinson was just trying to settle down her 1-year-old daughter Jayde and so she handed her a hairbrush and hit record on her phone. The "salon talk" that followed between mother and toddler became an instant internet hit. "Hey girl, and then I …
