Sam Allardyce Expecting More From Wilfried Zaha

Sam Allardyce says he will expect “a lot more” from Wilfried Zaha if the Crystal Palace winger signs a new bumper contract at the club.

“I think it is in negotiation, but I don’t know how far it’s gone and I certainly don’t know what the figures are,” said Allardyce before Sunday’s trip to Zaha’s former club, Manchester United.

“The figures that have been bandied about in the papers I would have thought they have been hugely exaggerated as they are always because it probably came from the agent.

“He loves Palace. As a youngster he has been brought up here, had a brief spell at Manchester United, came back, flourishing, getting a lot of publicity and, of course, with a bigger contract there is a bigger responsibility.

“So when he gets the bigger contract I will be expecting a lot more than I am already getting which is saying something because I am getting an awful lot now.”

The post Sam Allardyce Expecting More From Wilfried Zaha appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

