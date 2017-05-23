Sam Allardyce resigns as Crystal Palace manager – Daily Post Nigeria
Sam Allardyce resigns as Crystal Palace manager
Sam Allardyce has resigned as manager of Crystal Palace and insists he has “no ambition to take another job” in football. Allardyce informed Palace owner Steve Parish, of his desire to leave the club during a meeting in central London on Tuesday.
